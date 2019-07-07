Synchrony Financial (SYF) EPS Estimated At $0.99; Stein Mart (SMRT) Shorts Decreased By 3.94%

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report $0.99 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.61% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. SYF’s profit would be $682.44 million giving it 8.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Synchrony Financial’s analysts see -1.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 2.27 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR

Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:SMRT) had a decrease of 3.94% in short interest. SMRT’s SI was 3.79 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.94% from 3.94 million shares previously. With 158,500 avg volume, 24 days are for Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s short sellers to cover SMRT’s short positions. The SI to Stein Mart Inc’s float is 12.24%. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.0148 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8302. About 50,447 shares traded. Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) has declined 70.13% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SMRT News: 12/03/2018 STEIN MART SAYS ON MARCH 7, EXECUTED AN AMENDMENT TO THE PROMISSORY NOTE ORIGINALLY ENTERED ON FEBRUARY 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART INC SEES FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – Stein Mart 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/04/2018 – Stein Mart May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 5 Years; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Stein Mart May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 14/03/2018 – Stein Mart Closes on New $50 Million Term Loan; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART CLOSES ON NEW $50M TERM LOAN; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART – EXPECT H1 2018 OPERATING INCOME TO BE IN EXCESS OF $8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Stein Mart 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 23/05/2018 – STEIN MART INC – RAISED ITS FIRST HALF 2018 OUTLOOK

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Synchrony to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 19, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Amazon (AMZN) Partnering with Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Credit Card – CNBC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, January 24.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.55 billion. The firm offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It has a 7.99 P/E ratio. It also provides promotional financing to clients for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

More notable recent Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Share Price Is Down 94% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Stein Mart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SMRT) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stein Mart, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stein Mart Boosts Omni-Channel Growth with Oracle Cloud – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stein Mart to Present at Oracle Retail Cross Talk 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold Stein Mart, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 23.01% less from 4.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 19,659 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT). State Street holds 0% in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) or 17,338 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT). Northern Trust Corporation reported 95,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 675,234 shares. Texas-based Callahan Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT). Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 82,377 shares. Sunbelt invested in 341,598 shares. Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 160,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Co has 0% invested in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT). Cambridge Rech Advisors holds 0% in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) or 89,100 shares.