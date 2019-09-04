Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synchrony Financial has 95.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Synchrony Financial and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.30% 2.70% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Synchrony Financial and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial N/A 34 7.48 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Synchrony Financial has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Synchrony Financial and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.44 2.65

$38 is the average price target of Synchrony Financial, with a potential upside of 18.05%. As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 120.85%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Synchrony Financial make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Synchrony Financial and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Synchrony Financial’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Synchrony Financial is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Synchrony Financial’s rivals’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Synchrony Financial does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Synchrony Financial’s competitors beat Synchrony Financial on 6 of the 6 factors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.