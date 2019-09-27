Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) Comparison side by side

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 34 2.56 N/A 4.80 7.48 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 68 4.65 N/A 8.76 7.83

Table 1 highlights Synchrony Financial and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Synchrony Financial. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Synchrony Financial’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Synchrony Financial and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Synchrony Financial’s average target price is $39.67, while its potential upside is 17.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Synchrony Financial’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 4.9% 6.39% -10.14% 7.12% -9.96% 20.39%

For the past year Synchrony Financial has stronger performance than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.