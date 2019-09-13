Synchrony Financial (SYF) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Contrasting side by side

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 34 2.58 N/A 4.80 7.48 CIT Group Inc. 49 2.00 N/A 4.31 11.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synchrony Financial and CIT Group Inc. CIT Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Synchrony Financial. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Synchrony Financial has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIT Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7% CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Synchrony Financial’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.19 beta. CIT Group Inc.’s 1.52 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Synchrony Financial and CIT Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67 CIT Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$39.67 is Synchrony Financial’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 17.19%. CIT Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57.67 consensus target price and a 23.28% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CIT Group Inc. seems more appealing than Synchrony Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Synchrony Financial shares and 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Synchrony Financial shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of CIT Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09%

For the past year Synchrony Financial was more bullish than CIT Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Synchrony Financial beats CIT Group Inc.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.