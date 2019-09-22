Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Comparison side by side

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 34 2.57 N/A 4.80 7.48 Bat Group Inc. 1 3.26 N/A -0.72 0.00

Demonstrates Synchrony Financial and Bat Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synchrony Financial and Bat Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7% Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6%

Volatility and Risk

Synchrony Financial’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Bat Group Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.93 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synchrony Financial and Bat Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67 Bat Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Synchrony Financial is $39.67, with potential upside of 17.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synchrony Financial and Bat Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 6.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Synchrony Financial’s shares. Competitively, Bat Group Inc. has 6.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74%

For the past year Synchrony Financial has 52.94% stronger performance while Bat Group Inc. has -78.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Bat Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.