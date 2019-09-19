Synchrony Financial (Call) (SYF) Position Upped by Nomura Holdings Inc; Calamos Wealth Management Position in United Continental Holdings (UAL) Raised as Stock Rose

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 4,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 12,563 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 8,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 1.18M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – DOT SAYS IT IS IN CONTACT WITH DEPT OF AGRICULTURE, THE AGENCY THAT ENFORCES ANIMAL WELFARE ACT AND HANDLES COMPLAINTS OF ALLEGED ANIMAL ABUSE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B; 23/05/2018 – UAL CEO OPTIMISTIC OF REACHING COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT W/PILOTS; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO BOOST DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE JULY 20; 21/03/2018 – Mesa Airlines Announces Career Path Program for Pilots With United Airlines; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SEES PACIFIC UNIT REVENUE AS POSITIVE IN FULL 2ND QTR; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer stepping down; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES MARCH TRAFFIC UP 6.5% :UAL US; 08/05/2018 – United Continental April Consolidated Capacity (available Seat Miles) Up 6.1%; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO SAYS NOT PLANNING TO SHUT DOWN PET PROGRAM: CNBC

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (Call) (SYF) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 454,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.94M, up from 423,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 1.54 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

