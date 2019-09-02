Synchrony Finan (SYF) Shareholder Haverford Trust Company Decreased Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, First Heartland Consultants Upped by $481,584 Its Stake

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Synchrony Finan (SYF) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 17,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 41,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 58,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Synchrony Finan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 3.52 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $741.19M for 7.15 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,243 shares to 249,575 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond E (FLOT) by 33,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Delaware stated it has 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Towercrest Cap Mngmt holds 1,231 shares. Steinberg Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 544 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 30,205 shares. Arbor Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca stated it has 790 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Butensky Cohen Financial Security Inc owns 5,929 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marietta Partners Ltd has 0.55% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,596 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,937 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. 113,026 were reported by Commerce Bank. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 0.36% or 3.09 million shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,165 shares. 3,298 were reported by S&T Bancshares Pa.

