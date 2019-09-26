Synchrony Finan (SYF) Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Trimmed Position by $680,680; Trexquant Investment LP Lifted Its Vale S A (VALE) Holding by $1.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 56.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 103,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 286,064 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 182,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 8.42 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator approves Vale-Yara fertilizer deal; 09/05/2018 – REG-Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatāo Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS TRUCKER STRIKE AFFECTING CO IN LIMITED WAY BUT IMPACT WILL INCREASE IF STRIKE CONTINUES; 17/04/2018 – Vale Lower Output Offset by Smarts, and China Love of Clean Ore; 20/03/2018 – YARA GETS BRAZIL’S APPROVAL TO BUY VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 09/05/2018 – BRADESPAR REJECTS REPORT ON VALE SHAREHOLDER DISPUTE; 18/04/2018 – Ashlar Development Acquires Nichols Vale Community in Mt. Juliet

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Synchrony Finan (SYF) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 20,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 122,136 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 142,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Synchrony Finan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.24 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 57,790 shares to 468,290 shares, valued at $20.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 18,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital B (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06M for 7.54 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4,805 shares to 3,967 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 29,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,095 shares, and cut its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

