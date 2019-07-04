Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stake Held by Archon Capital Management Llc; Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Market Value Declined While Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $651,447

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 142,533 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 68,399 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 36.42% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.3% Position in Textainer Group; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EBITDA $105.3M; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – TGH:TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M; 18/04/2018 – TRENCOR – NOT IN POSITION TO PUBLISH PROVISIONAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE CONVERTION TO IFRS US GAAP COMPLIANT RESULTS OF TEXTAINER; 25/04/2018 – TGH:UPDATE OF DATES FOR TAKEOVER OFFER

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For March 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchronoss Technologies: Strong Comeback In 2018 (Possible) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:SNCR – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Synchronoss Technologies to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Appoints Jeff Miller as Chief Commercial Officer Effective October 22, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Limited Nj has invested 0.01% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Synovus Financial owns 16,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital, Guernsey-based fund reported 45,470 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% or 35 shares. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.08% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 675,903 shares. Sei Invs Co holds 147 shares. Citadel Ltd owns 24,052 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 24,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Optimum Investment owns 0.01% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 5,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd accumulated 0% or 54,659 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Us Bancorporation De holds 18,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 110,120 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 195,577 shares to 97,257 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 351,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,414 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $19,318 activity.

More notable recent Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Stock Plummeted 33.5% in February – The Motley Fool” on March 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) And Wondering If The 14% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Columbia Distributing Selects Canby, Oregon for New Metro Area Warehouse – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Third-Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Shipping Stocks Rebounded More Than 100% Last Year (And Their Run Might Not Be Over) – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 08, 2018.

Analysts await Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TGH’s profit will be $18.94 million for 7.55 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Textainer Group Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 552,446 shares to 665,942 shares, valued at $12.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) by 235,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).