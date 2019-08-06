Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Decreased Position as Stock Rose; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Upped by Hutchinson Capital Management

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 432,840 shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 320,439 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 314,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 17.54 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S JOHN SILVIA ENDS INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 4.39 million were reported by Pension Service. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.54% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 52,792 shares. Bbr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 7,024 shares. 10,178 are owned by Marathon Trading Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,312 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd stated it has 9,276 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 8.92M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,421 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Com holds 181,423 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 333,141 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability owns 7,867 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp has 17,325 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Arbor Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Peoples Fincl Svcs invested in 0.73% or 29,384 shares.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.23 million were accumulated by Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 480,936 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 694,555 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 185,700 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 0.19% stake. Fmr Ltd Company invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Zacks Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 15,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grp One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 224 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has 45,470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 11,700 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 137,104 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 37,200 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 110,120 shares.