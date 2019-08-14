Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Lifted Stake by $2.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; Sq Advisors Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 54.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 3.83 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.59M, down from 8.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.82M shares traded or 31.30% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 338,397 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares to 68,729 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,011 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchronoss: Leaks Ahoy – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss Teams with Rackspace to Resell Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to Portfolio of Leading International Customers – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchronoss Has Potential, But The Downside Risks Are Scary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss (SNCR) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.