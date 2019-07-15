Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Position Maintained by Archon Capital Management Llc; Gratia Capital Has Lowered Position in Bgc Partners (BGCP) as Stock Price Declined

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 99,722 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 148,410 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575M LOAN; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Rev $956.6M; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 09/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS FILES UP TO $300M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares to 557,991 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,459 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Synchronoss’ (SNCR) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Dropped 24.5% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss teams up with Amazon to Provide Global Service Integration to Mobile Operators – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synchronoss Out-of-the-Box-Experience Solution to Deliver Mobile Offers to AT&T Subscribers – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss: Leaks Ahoy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,660 shares. Columbia Pacific Ltd has 781,334 shares for 11.04% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Parametric Port Assocs Lc has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 26,816 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 32,155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation invested in 0% or 35 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 555,074 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited owns 45,470 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com reported 465,293 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 4,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & reported 221,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 55,000 were accumulated by Palisade Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Mgmt holds 1.48M shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Incorporated LP holds 0.19% or 2.55M shares. Ent Fincl Service Corp has 9,222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Zebra Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 57,094 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Regions stated it has 725 shares. 13.29M were accumulated by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Aperio Grp Inc reported 522,829 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville Bancshares has invested 0.02% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). D E Shaw & Communication accumulated 562,297 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 1,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,500 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Ims Cap Mngmt reported 33,510 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 23,794 shares.