Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Position Held by Archon Capital Management Llc; Carlson Capital LP Continues to Hold Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 226,435 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 105,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 327,070 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.70 million, up from 221,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 1.04 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $953,186 activity. $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were bought by Humphries Brian. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan also sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Cognizant Technology Solutions’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 30%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “David Rolfe’s 2nd Quarter Wedgewood Funds Letter: ‘Punch Bowl’ – GuruFocus.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “David Rolfe Comments on Cognizant – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.02M shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $17.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 575,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,000 shares, and cut its stake in Euronav Nv Antwerpen.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Limited owns 625 shares. Forbes J M Comm Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3,962 shares. Kirr Marbach And Communication Limited Liability Company In stated it has 3.71% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 153,384 are held by Sei Co. Invest Advisors holds 0.58% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 6,815 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has invested 1.93% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Qs accumulated 32,365 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Advsr Oh has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 376,983 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 7,628 shares stake. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.19M shares or 0.75% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 72,988 shares. Putnam Invs Llc has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Meritage Port Management owns 70,860 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt accumulated 17,070 shares or 0.81% of the stock.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Synchronoss Technologies Were Suspended Today – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchronoss: After The Drama, The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2017. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synchronoss Out-of-the-Box-Experience Solution to Deliver Mobile Offers to AT&T Subscribers – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares to 694,459 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,729 shares, and cut its stake in Onespan Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Capital Management Limited Liability holds 4.09% or 2.47M shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests holds 147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 32,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 465,293 were reported by Renaissance Lc. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 127,232 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 18,160 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 61,100 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 150 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Co reported 337,674 shares. First Washington Corp reported 2.08% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Arrowstreet Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 355,093 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 25,610 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).