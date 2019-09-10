Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Market Value Rose While Archon Capital Management Boosted by $2.51 Million Its Stake; Buckhead Capital Management Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) Has Boosted by $3.54 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 186.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 236,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 363,262 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 126,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 1.53M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NOW EXPECTS BOTH FY 2018 NORMALIZED DILUTED SHR & OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – NEW Paper Mate® Handwriting Pencils and Pens Provide Control for Early Writers; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO ABSORB A 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN FULL YEAR NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to Investment-Grade Rating

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 352,914 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares to 16,309 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,370 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0.01% or 277,372 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Capital Intl Ca has 17,600 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd reported 241,530 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.08% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.11% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 4.26M shares. Prelude Capital Lc accumulated 0% or 2,734 shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 14,604 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Motco holds 0% or 1,939 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 14,492 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc reported 21,650 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 0.18% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares to 557,991 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,459 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).