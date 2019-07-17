Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Market Valuation Declined While Archon Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.51 Million; As Blackrock (BLK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Decreased Its Stake

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $475.04. About 18,052 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AUM AT QTR-END WERE $6.32 TRILLION VS. $5.42 TRILLION LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Italy Faces a Potential Exit Referendum, Says BlackRock’s Rosenberg (Video); 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – RECENT INVESTOR BEHAVIOR SUGGESTS MONEY ROTATION OUT OF TRADITIONAL ACTIVE FUNDS TO CONTINUE, PRESENTING SIGNIFICANTOPPORTUNITY FOR ETFS; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $678 FROM $672; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Add Three Executives as Independent Directors; 07/03/2018 – Investors Flock to BlackRock’s Tech ETF — in Europe, That Is; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports 1Q 2018 Diluted EPS of $6.68, or $6.70 as Adjusted; 12/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for BlackRock; 19/04/2018 – LEG: BLACKROCK PLANS NO CAPITAL STRUCTURE, DIV. POLICY CHANGES

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 7,584 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares to 68,729 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,459 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07B and $618.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 9,529 shares to 780,401 shares, valued at $47.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.