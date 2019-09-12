Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Holding Raised by Archon Capital Management Llc; Leisure Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Intel (INTC) by $628,108 as Stock Declined

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 157,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.76M, up from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 596,100 shares traded or 30.59% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 11.62M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.70 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25 million and $113.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson & holds 0.8% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 896,905 shares. Tcw Gru has invested 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Synovus holds 0.45% or 627,813 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Cap Management holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 34,828 shares. 951,488 are held by Bessemer Gp. 344,206 were reported by Howard Cap Mngmt. Blue Edge Capital Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.18% or 3.55 million shares. Community National Bank Na owns 156,184 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Winfield Associates Inc has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 2.02% or 334,218 shares. Blue Fincl Cap holds 0.33% or 13,528 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan holds 131,100 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 157,870 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel Stock Still Has a Little Room for Growth Left – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: KO, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SNCR shares while 23 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 20.22 million shares or 17.79% more from 17.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 503,615 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). First Washington reported 796,648 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Cap Inc reported 140,900 shares. Axa holds 0% or 129,600 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% or 52,324 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 54,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 58,913 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones reported 0.14% stake. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 29,552 were accumulated by Parametric Assocs Ltd Com. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 37,509 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 0.12% or 34,000 shares.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces Full Repayment of Convertible Senior Notes – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchronoss -7.5% as revenues dip and miss – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss Technologies to host Investor Day in NYC – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Laurie L. Harris Joins Synchronoss Technologies Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.