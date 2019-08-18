Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Decreased Position by $4.08 Million as Stock Value Rose; Forbes J M & Co Llp Position in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Has Increased by $313,686

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 222,672 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synchronoss (SNCR) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Pros And Cons Of Siris Capital’s Proposed Synchronoss Deal – Benzinga” published on October 10, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Synchronoss Appoints David Clark As Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRN, SNCR, GLRE – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 60,000 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 37,200 shares. Financial Management Professionals owns 50 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 32,155 shares. Verition Fund Lc holds 0% or 19,660 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Zacks Mgmt reported 11,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.1% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Synovus Finance holds 16,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 555,074 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 127,232 shares. Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 16,911 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 582,985 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,923 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,939 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested 1.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lathrop Invest Management reported 117,113 shares. New England Research & Management holds 1.82% or 24,255 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca), a California-based fund reported 23,287 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 3,841 shares. Chartist Ca accumulated 0% or 3,978 shares. Taurus Asset Lc invested 4.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Randolph Commerce Inc invested in 179,820 shares or 3.91% of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership reported 1.81 million shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virtu Fin Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 20,915 shares in its portfolio.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares to 76,410 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,941 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).