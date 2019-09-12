Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Holder Archon Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Rose; Argi Investment Services Has Trimmed Position in Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) by $1.58 Million as Stock Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 157,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.76 million, up from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 1.07 million shares traded or 135.20% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 39,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 56,666 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 96,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 3.79M shares traded or 74.71% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–Update; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 60C; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down after profits warning; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $244.95 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9.56M are owned by State Street. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 176 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 1.15 million shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company holds 69,457 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Lc invested in 0% or 7,511 shares. First Personal Svcs has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 1.38 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 15,812 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Com stated it has 88 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 686,615 shares. 151,105 are held by Brown Advisory. Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 1,844 shares. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 359,027 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt owns 9,790 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 56,420 shares to 227,193 shares, valued at $19.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold SNCR shares while 23 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 20.22 million shares or 17.79% more from 17.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,602 are held by Voya Inv Management Limited Liability. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 107,400 shares. Citadel Limited Company reported 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 54,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 11,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.12% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Aperio Gp Ltd Com holds 854 shares. 3,194 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 28,812 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 19,238 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Com holds 0% or 503,615 shares. Axa invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 65,750 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.22 million shares or 0.04% of the stock.