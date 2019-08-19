Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Holder Archon Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lowered Its Position in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (PBR) as Share Value Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 71,253 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (PBR) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 29,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 195,538 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 225,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 9.74M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 28/05/2018 – Petrobras management urges workers not to strike -document; 27/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO BE SELECTIVE IN BIDS AT 15TH OIL ROUND: CEO; 28/03/2018 – Petrobras Buys Oil-Slump Protection as Its Market Exposure Grows; 28/03/2018 – PETROBRAS REPORTS EARLY TENDER & SETTLEMENT FOR TENDER OFFERS; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL LABOR COURT RULES 72-HOUR STRIKE PLANNED BY PETROBRAS WORKERS IS ILLEGAL; 19/04/2018 – Macquarie, Mubadala, Engie bid for Brazil gas pipeline network owned by Petrobras; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’ PARENTE SAYS IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH FROM DIESEL PRICE CUT SHOULD BE AROUND 100 MLN REAIS; 04/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS PETROBRAS PRICING POLICY WILL CONTINUE; 08/03/2018 – Petrobras Lines Up $4.35 Billion Credit Line as Debts Come Due; 25/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO DENIES INTENTION TO RESIGN: PRESS OFFICE

