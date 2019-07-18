Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

As Application Software companies, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 0.97 N/A -6.54 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 81 15.58 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.57 beta. Zendesk Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Zendesk Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Zendesk Inc.’s potential downside is -4.88% and its consensus price target is $88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Zendesk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.4% and 0.08%. About 2.8% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zendesk Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35% Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.