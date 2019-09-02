Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

This is a contrast between Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.07 N/A -6.27 0.00 Immersion Corporation 8 7.71 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Immersion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Immersion Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6% Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9%

Volatility and Risk

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Immersion Corporation’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Immersion Corporation which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Immersion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Immersion Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a 63.32% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82% of Immersion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Immersion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76% Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Immersion Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Immersion Corporation beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.