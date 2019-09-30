Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 -0.40 32.14M -6.27 0.00 Fastly Inc. 26 -1.43 13.04M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Fastly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 448,256,624.83% -93.4% -28.6% Fastly Inc. 50,699,844.48% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fastly Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Fastly Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Fastly Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$13 is Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 136.79%. On the other hand, Fastly Inc.’s potential downside is -2.91% and its consensus target price is $21. Based on the data given earlier, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Fastly Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Fastly Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 39.7%. 5.4% are Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 31.76% stronger performance while Fastly Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Fastly Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.