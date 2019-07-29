Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CDK Global Inc. (:)

Both Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and CDK Global Inc. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.03 N/A -6.54 0.00 CDK Global Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 2.92 17.55

In table 1 we can see Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and CDK Global Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9% CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.57 beta means Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, CDK Global Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares and 86.4% of CDK Global Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CDK Global Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35% CDK Global Inc. -3.7% -14.45% -9.27% 0.97% -20.14% 7.06%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. was less bullish than CDK Global Inc.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.