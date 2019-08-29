Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.04 N/A -6.27 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 16 8.47 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Carbon Black Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Carbon Black Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 62.09%. Meanwhile, Carbon Black Inc.’s average price target is $21.5, while its potential downside is -17.97%. The results provided earlier shows that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares and 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

Carbon Black Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.