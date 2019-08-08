Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Reaches $8.90 52-Week High; YANGARRA RES LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (YGRAF) Shorts Increased By 105.1%

YANGARRA RES LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had an increase of 105.1% in short interest. YGRAF’s SI was 40,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 105.1% from 19,600 shares previously. With 9,400 avg volume, 4 days are for YANGARRA RES LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:YGRAF)’s short sellers to cover YGRAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.1652 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) hit a new 52-week high and has $9.43 target or 6.00% above today’s $8.90 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $380.83 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $9.43 price target is reached, the company will be worth $22.85M more. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 57,779 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software activation for connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $380.83 million. The companyÂ’s services and products include cloud sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other clients to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices.

