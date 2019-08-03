Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Reaches $8.34 After 6.00% Up Move; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co downgraded Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Thursday, May 9 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Thursday, May 9 with “Sell”. Northland Capital maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Roth Capital downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, February 22 report. See Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) latest ratings:

The stock of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 279,172 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARSThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $356.87 million company. It was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $8.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SNCR worth $21.41 million more.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $792.59 million. The firm offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. It has a 6.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 65 investors sold Stamps.com Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Estabrook Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 200 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma reported 45,381 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 133 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 38,484 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,499 were accumulated by Alps. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 14,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,600 were accumulated by Teton Advsr Inc. Wasatch Advisors holds 0.06% or 66,266 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 3,030 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 41,081 shares.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 376,724 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity. $49,980 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was bought by Habiger David C on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 555,074 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Columbia Pacific Advisors Limited Company invested 11.04% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 73,350 shares. Serv Automobile Association has 11,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 11,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc holds 0% or 224 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 44,481 shares. Optimum Inv reported 5,000 shares. Sei invested in 147 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 34,579 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 45,470 shares.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software activation for connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $356.87 million. The companyÂ’s services and products include cloud sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other clients to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices.