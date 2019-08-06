Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Reaches $7.91 52-Week High; Susquehanna International Group Llp Trimmed By $2.66 Million Its Liberty Global Plc (Put) (LBTYA) Holding

The stock of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) hit a new 52-week high and has $8.15 target or 3.00% above today’s $7.91 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $338.47M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $8.15 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.15 million more. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 247,234 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR)

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Liberty Global Plc (Put) (LBTYA) stake by 54.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 110,900 shares as Liberty Global Plc (Put) (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 91,900 shares with $2.29M value, down from 202,800 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc (Put) now has $18.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 398,395 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.47 million shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0% or 195,754 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 11,700 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 694,555 shares or 0% of the stock. 38,220 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 61,100 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co stated it has 140,000 shares. 11,507 are held by Zacks. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 355,093 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 555,074 shares. Virtu Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc reported 337,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 480,936 shares.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software activation for connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $338.47 million. The companyÂ’s services and products include cloud sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other clients to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 48.75% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $298.20M for 15.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.43 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -195.35% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Global had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital maintained Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) rating on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $30 target. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Pivotal Research.

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Invesco Curncyshs Swiss Fran (Put) stake by 209,300 shares to 214,400 valued at $20.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hecla Mng Co (Put) (NYSE:HL) stake by 672,100 shares and now owns 879,700 shares. Nushares Etf Tr was raised too.