Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) EPS Estimated At $-0.53; Semtech (SMTC) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report $-0.53 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 22.06% from last quarter’s $-0.68 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 6.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 106,828 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31

Semtech Corp (SMTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 114 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 90 decreased and sold equity positions in Semtech Corp. The funds in our database now have: 62.16 million shares, down from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Semtech Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 64 Increased: 77 New Position: 37.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial invested in 16,800 shares. 3.23M were accumulated by Elk Creek. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 11,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 150 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 195,754 shares. Axa accumulated 184,200 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 54,659 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 35 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.08% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 675,903 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 0% or 19,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23,105 shares. 4,975 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc).

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss Rejoins Russell 3000 and added to Russell Microcap Index – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synchronoss Out-of-the-Box-Experience Solution to Deliver Mobile Offers to AT&T Subscribers – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Synchronoss’ (SNCR) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $19,318 activity. Clark Mary P also sold $19,318 worth of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software activation for connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $314.94 million. The companyÂ’s services and products include cloud sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other clients to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices.

The stock increased 1.58% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 133,276 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and loTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for lMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Semtech (SMTC) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SMTC – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 2.2% Return On Equity, Is SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Semtech Corporation (SMTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation for 1.21 million shares. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc owns 1.09 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co Inc has 1.11% invested in the company for 180,198 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.91% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 13,742 shares.