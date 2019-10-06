Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) EPS Estimated At $-0.41; INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST O (IIPZF) Shorts Down By 17.71%

INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST O (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had a decrease of 17.71% in short interest. IIPZF’s SI was 442,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 17.71% from 537,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4420 days are for INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST O (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)’s short sellers to cover IIPZF’s short positions. It closed at $11.88 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report $-0.41 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.59 EPS change or 59.00% from last quarter’s $-1 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 607,954 shares traded or 41.41% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of multiunit residential properties, focusing primarily on larger population centers, such as London, as well as Kingston and Ottawa, Ontario. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. As of November 30, 2004, the firm acquired 8 properties consisting of 219 units. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. The firm was founded by G.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy SNCR during pullback, says bull – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “64 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:SNCR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.