Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Application Software company, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 5.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.40% -28.60% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $13, suggesting a potential upside of 63.73%. The potential upside of the peers is 136.10%. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.