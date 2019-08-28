Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Comparing side by side

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.05 N/A -6.27 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 83 7.07 N/A 2.18 36.86

In table 1 we can see Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Volatility & Risk

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Fortinet Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Fortinet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Fortinet Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Fortinet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 60.30% at a $13 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Fortinet Inc. is $86.83, which is potential 7.38% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortinet Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares and 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Competitively, Fortinet Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.