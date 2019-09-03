Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Comparison side by side

Both Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.07 N/A -6.27 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

$13 is Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 63.32%. Competitively Aurora Mobile Limited has a consensus price target of $9.7, with potential upside of 164.31%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aurora Mobile Limited is looking more favorable than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares and 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. About 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 31.76% stronger performance while Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aurora Mobile Limited beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.