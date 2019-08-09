Synaptics (SYNA) Upgraded from “Neutral” Rating By Dougherty; VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (CNRAF) Shorts Lowered By 5.49%

VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) had a decrease of 5.49% in short interest. CNRAF’s SI was 294,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.49% from 311,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2945 days are for VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)’s short sellers to cover CNRAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.82 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dougherty has upgraded Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock to a “Buy” in a an analyst note issued to clients on 9 August, and has set an estimated 12-month PT at $40.0000. SYNA’s old rating was “Neutral”.

Another recent and important Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “VICINITY CENTRES 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018.

Vicinity Centres is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Australia. It has a 7.88 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in Australian retail property with a focus on shopping centers.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold Synaptics Incorporated shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,704 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Victory holds 0.02% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 240,475 shares. Sei Invs holds 89 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 6,900 shares stake. Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 93,593 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 20,515 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 22,222 shares. Foundry Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 9,010 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 8,509 shares.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. It has a 53.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications.

