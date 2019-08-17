Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Declined While Bragg Financial Advisors Increased Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Upped Holding

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 30,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 81,161 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 51,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 308,925 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 14,543 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.55 million shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,823 shares to 19,219 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 13,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,289 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 2,455 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc holds 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 83,494 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 0.01% or 20,333 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.89% or 356,541 shares. South Dakota Council invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 5,939 were accumulated by Carroll Associate Inc. St Johns Inv Mngmt holds 0.66% or 15,742 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Financial Gp reported 800 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 332 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cleararc Cap holds 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 31,462 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 76,700 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Company holds 61,738 shares. White Pine Limited Co owns 11,965 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. C Worldwide Holdg A S reported 535,582 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

