Synaptics (SYNA) Stake Maintained by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc; Harvest Fund Advisors Increases Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI)

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 53,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,374 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, up from 286,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 328,637 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 700.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 19.96 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 22.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456.30 million, up from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 11.15M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 2.33M shares to 39.78 million shares, valued at $974.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 789,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

