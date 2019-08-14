Synaptics (SYNA) Stake Has Lifted by Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc; Stadium Capital Management Has Lowered Its Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Position by $1.03 Million; Shares Rose

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 38,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 522,258 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 123,749 shares traded or 161.23% up from the average. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 92,461 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $90.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 5,193 shares. Products Partners Limited Co accumulated 65,418 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.37% or 518,255 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 9,200 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.03% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 181,657 shares or 0% of the stock. 392,889 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon. Element Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,290 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 7,752 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 137 were reported by Huntington Bank. Dupont stated it has 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Riverhead Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Alphaone Invest Services Lc has 2.2% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 92,150 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt owns 61,792 shares.

