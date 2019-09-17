Synaptics (SYNA) Shareholder Ghp Investment Advisors Raised Holding; Springowl Associates Increases Position in Visteon (VC)

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 310,664 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 73,184 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 56,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 402,240 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 835,961 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 76 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Victory Cap Management holds 545,787 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 152,358 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 8,400 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 70,000 shares. 123,000 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. 62,719 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The. Credit Suisse Ag reported 21,915 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 20,520 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc stated it has 11,303 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 4,443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker Cap Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,984 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold SYNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.10 million shares or 1.85% less from 32.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital Inc reported 148,986 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 15,099 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 95,564 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 94,387 shares in its portfolio. Northern has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,835 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 109,667 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Axa, France-based fund reported 114,300 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Cardinal Capital Mngmt owns 20,681 shares. Cwm Limited accumulated 13,936 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

