Synaptics (SYNA) Shareholder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lowered Wns (Holdings) LTD Sponsored (WNS) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wns (Holdings) Ltd. Sponsored (WNS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 35,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 209,835 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.42 million, down from 244,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wns (Holdings) Ltd. Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 135,419 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 73,184 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 56,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 539,016 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (Cl A) by 306,736 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $73.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 124,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Proassurance Corp. (NYSE:PRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold SYNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.10 million shares or 1.85% less from 32.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 102,837 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 116,900 are held by Pdt Limited Liability. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 31,970 shares. Blackrock has 4.24M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 8,800 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Company invested in 37,348 shares. 94,465 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 553,287 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% or 35,664 shares in its portfolio. 288,351 are held by Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Nv has invested 0.69% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Next Fincl Gru accumulated 563 shares.

