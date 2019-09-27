Synaptics (SYNA) Reaches $39.95 After 8.00% Up Move; Calavo Growers (CVGW) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 83 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 65 cut down and sold their equity positions in Calavo Growers Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 15.33 million shares, up from 14.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Calavo Growers Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 54 Increased: 59 New Position: 24.

The stock of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 264,635 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500.

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It operates in three divisions: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. It has a 55.36 P/E ratio. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. for 198,809 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc owns 15,000 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.97% invested in the company for 366,270 shares. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Management L.P. has invested 1.78% in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 687,761 shares.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications.

Among 4 analysts covering Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Synaptics has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.25’s average target is -16.77% below currents $39.95 stock price. Synaptics had 7 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 9. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Mizuho maintained Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) rating on Friday, May 10. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $3500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 9 by Dougherty.

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 61.36% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SYNA’s profit will be $11.19 million for 29.38 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% EPS growth.