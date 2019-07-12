Synaptics (SYNA) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; Thor Industries (THO) Shorts Decreased By 8.89%

Analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.72 EPS change or 114.29% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Synaptics Incorporated’s analysts see -119.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 201,215 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) had a decrease of 8.89% in short interest. THO’s SI was 2.81M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.89% from 3.08 million shares previously. With 805,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO)’s short sellers to cover THO’s short positions. The SI to Thor Industries Inc’s float is 5.57%. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.16. About 215,742 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles divisions. It has a 24.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity. ZIEMER JAMES L bought $202,880 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on Monday, July 8.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. It has a 50.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications.