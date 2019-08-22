Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.76 N/A 0.48 67.04 Splunk Inc. 129 10.07 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synaptics Incorporated and Splunk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Synaptics Incorporated and Splunk Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.04 beta indicates that Synaptics Incorporated is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Splunk Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated. Its rival Splunk Inc.'s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively.

Analyst Ratings

Synaptics Incorporated and Splunk Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 Splunk Inc. 1 3 21 2.84

Synaptics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 6.72% and an $37 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Splunk Inc.’s consensus price target is $152.4, while its potential upside is 18.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Splunk Inc. looks more robust than Synaptics Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated shares and 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Splunk Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has -13.52% weaker performance while Splunk Inc. has 29.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Synaptics Incorporated.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.