Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

Both Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.84 N/A 0.48 67.04 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.57 N/A -3.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Synaptics Incorporated is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp.’s 145.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Sphere 3D Corp. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Synaptics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 2 1 2.25 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$33.25 is Synaptics Incorporated’s average target price while its potential downside is -11.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated shares and 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 8.6% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has stronger performance than Sphere 3D Corp.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 9 of the 9 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.