Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.75 N/A 0.48 67.04 Fortinet Inc. 83 7.05 N/A 2.18 36.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synaptics Incorporated and Fortinet Inc. Fortinet Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Synaptics Incorporated. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Synaptics Incorporated is currently more expensive than Fortinet Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Risk & Volatility

Synaptics Incorporated’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Fortinet Inc.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Fortinet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Synaptics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Synaptics Incorporated and Fortinet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Synaptics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 8.35% and an $37 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Fortinet Inc. is $86.83, which is potential 7.65% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Synaptics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Fortinet Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.2% of Fortinet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has -13.52% weaker performance while Fortinet Inc. has 14.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats Synaptics Incorporated on 8 of the 12 factors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.