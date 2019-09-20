Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.85 N/A 0.48 67.04 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.99 N/A 0.18 58.86

Table 1 demonstrates Synaptics Incorporated and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Synaptics Incorporated. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Synaptics Incorporated is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

Synaptics Incorporated has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated. Its rival Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synaptics Incorporated and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 2 1 2.25 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -12.34% for Synaptics Incorporated with consensus price target of $33.25. On the other hand, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 34.74% and its consensus price target is $14. Based on the results delivered earlier, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Synaptics Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated shares and 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has -13.52% weaker performance while Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 6.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 12 factors Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.