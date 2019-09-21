Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Comparison side by side

Both Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.84 N/A 0.48 67.04 Twilio Inc. 132 18.01 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synaptics Incorporated and Twilio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synaptics Incorporated and Twilio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Twilio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Twilio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and Twilio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 2 1 2.25 Twilio Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Synaptics Incorporated has a -11.55% downside potential and an average target price of $33.25. Competitively the consensus target price of Twilio Inc. is $155.38, which is potential 36.04% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Twilio Inc. is looking more favorable than Synaptics Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated shares and 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend while Twilio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats Synaptics Incorporated on 6 of the 10 factors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.