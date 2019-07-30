Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.72 N/A -0.12 0.00 Talend S.A. 44 4.88 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synaptics Incorporated and Talend S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Talend S.A. 0.00% -131.4% -19.6%

Liquidity

Synaptics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Talend S.A. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Synaptics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and Talend S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Synaptics Incorporated’s average price target is $40.17, while its potential upside is 22.88%. Talend S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $52 average price target and a 50.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Talend S.A. looks more robust than Synaptics Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synaptics Incorporated and Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 100% and 88.3% respectively. About 2.2% of Synaptics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85% Talend S.A. -0.91% -8.15% 28.3% 15.1% -17.9% 28.88%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has -12.85% weaker performance while Talend S.A. has 28.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Talend S.A. beats Synaptics Incorporated on 5 of the 9 factors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.