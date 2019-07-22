Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.69 N/A -0.12 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 0.98 N/A -6.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synaptics Incorporated and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Risk & Volatility

Synaptics Incorporated has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synaptics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Synaptics Incorporated and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synaptics Incorporated has a 28.63% upside potential and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synaptics Incorporated and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 100% and 43.4% respectively. About 2.2% of Synaptics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend while Synchronoss Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.