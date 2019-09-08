Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Contrasting side by side

Both Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.78 N/A 0.48 67.04 QAD Inc. 43 2.42 N/A 0.20 211.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. QAD Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Synaptics Incorporated. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Synaptics Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QAD Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synaptics Incorporated and QAD Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Synaptics Incorporated is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. In other hand, QAD Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synaptics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, QAD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Synaptics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than QAD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and QAD Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 5.47% for Synaptics Incorporated with consensus target price of $37. On the other hand, QAD Inc.’s potential upside is 27.11% and its consensus target price is $52. The information presented earlier suggests that QAD Inc. looks more robust than Synaptics Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated shares and 56.5% of QAD Inc. shares. 1.4% are Synaptics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 30.3% of QAD Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend while QAD Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Synaptics Incorporated on 10 of the 12 factors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.