Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Synaptics Incorporated has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Synaptics Incorporated and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3.00% 1.50% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Synaptics Incorporated and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated N/A 34 67.04 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Synaptics Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

Synaptics Incorporated currently has a consensus price target of $37, suggesting a potential upside of 17.20%. The potential upside of the rivals is 136.10%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Synaptics Incorporated is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Synaptics Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend while Synaptics Incorporated’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated are 3.2 and 2.6. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synaptics Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synaptics Incorporated’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Synaptics Incorporated is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated’s rivals are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Synaptics Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated’s rivals beat Synaptics Incorporated on 6 of the 6 factors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.