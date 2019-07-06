Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Application Software company, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synaptics Incorporated has 100% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Synaptics Incorporated has 2.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Synaptics Incorporated and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3.00% 1.50% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Synaptics Incorporated and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated N/A 36 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

With consensus target price of $40.17, Synaptics Incorporated has a potential upside of 33.86%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.30%. The research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Synaptics Incorporated is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Synaptics Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend while Synaptics Incorporated’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated are 3.2 and 2.6. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synaptics Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synaptics Incorporated’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Synaptics Incorporated is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.9. In other hand, Synaptics Incorporated’s rivals have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Synaptics Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Synaptics Incorporated’s competitors beat Synaptics Incorporated.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.